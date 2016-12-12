Dec 12 Bhushan Steel Ltd

* Bhushan Steel Ltd - sept quarter net loss 9.80 billion rupees

* Bhushan Steel Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 30.09 billion rupees

* Bhushan Steel Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 7.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 35.28 billion rupees