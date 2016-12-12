BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Modern Land China Co Ltd :
* Unit as vendor and AGWMLG as purchaser entered into the interest purchase agreement
* Pursuant to agreement, unit agreed to sell 76% ownership interest in mgcw for the consideration of us$18.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)