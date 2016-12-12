BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Vtech Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement in relation to the United Kingdom Competition & Markets Authority investigation into acquisition of Leapfrog Enterprises, Inc.
* CMA has provisionally found that the acquisition will not lead to competition concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO