BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Qubicgames Sa
* The 'Geki Yaba Runner Deluxe' game to be released on the Nintendo 3DS platform in Europe and North America earlier, on Dec. 22
* Also says that the 'Air Race Speed' game on Sony PS Vita platform will be released in Europe and North America on Dec. 16, in line with the company's report from Nov. 14 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.