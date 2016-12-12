BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 12 CESC Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 2.42 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 19.53 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees as per Ind AS; net sales was 17.54 billion rupees
* Source text: (bit.ly/2heDUKn) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago