BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Egyptian exchange :
* Golden Coast El Sokhna Company for Touristic Investment applies for listing of capital increase to EGP 40 million from EGP 20 million
* Golden Coast El Sokhna Company for Touristic Investment will finance capital increase from profits and retained earnings of FY 2015 Source:(bit.ly/2hkIC74) Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.