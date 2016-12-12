BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 12 Ricoh India Ltd :
* Sept quarter net sales 2.73 billion rupees versus 6.61 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter loss 873.5 million rupees versus loss 1.47 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2hkvhhO Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago