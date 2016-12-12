BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Natural Dairy NZ Holdings Ltd
* Liu Nanguang is appointed as chairman of the board effective from 7 december 2016.
* Houwen Tan executive director has tendered her resignation as executive director
* Hua Shaowei executive director and joint chairman of the board has also tendered his resignation as executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.