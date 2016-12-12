BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd
* Unit Shenzhen Tian Zheng Investment Co entered into partnership agreement dated 6 dec in relation To Iflytek Venture capital
* Tian Zheng agrees to contribute capital in cash of rmb90 million in total by instalments in Iflytek Venture capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)