BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Company and Fangxin Technology Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement
* Agreement is intended to fully leverage and merge advantages of the company and Fangxin Technology
* Pursuant to deal, parties to form strategic cooperation for products and technology, marketing ,big-data service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing