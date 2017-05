Dec 12 Sunflag Iron & Steel Co Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 211.1 million rupees versus profit 184.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter total income from operations 4.45 billion rupees versus 5.12 billion rupees year ago

* Approved appointment of Ravi Bhushan Bharadwaj as non-executive chairman