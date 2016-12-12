BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Dec 12 Visual International Holdings Ltd :
* Loss per share 3.19 cents versus 1.80 cents for 6 months ended Aug. 31
* Operating expenses for six months ended Aug. 31 2016 increased by 33 percent compared to prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ