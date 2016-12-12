BRIEF-Kruszwica Q1 net profit slightly down at 8.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :
* Pursuant to MOU, Luk Hing China and Zhuhai Wei Chong proposed to form a joint venture company in the prc
* Registered capital of the jv company shall be rmb30 million
* Parties agreed, jv co shall be held as to 15% by Luk Hing China, 30% by Zhuhai Wei Chong and 55% by other potential investors
* Luk Hing China entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Zhuhai Wei Chong and its controlling shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 15 China's Belle International Holdings, subject of a private equity takeover approach last month, posted its lowest full-year net profit since 2008 as it continues to grapple with e-commerce and shoppers' growing preference for sports shoes over traditional fashion footwear.