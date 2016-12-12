Dec 12 Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd :

* To consider issuance of NCDs of upto INR 3 billion in one or more tranches/series, on private placement basis Source text:

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on December 17, 2016, inter alia, to consider and approve the issuance of NCDs of upto Rs. 300 crore, in one or more tranches/series, on Private Placement basis. Further company coverage: