Dec 12 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says price increase is effective from January 1, 2017.

* Co to hike prices of passenger vehicles starting from INR 5000 upto INR 25,000, depending on model Source text: Tata Motors today announced that the Company will be increasing prices of its passenger vehicles starting from Rs. 5,000 upto Rs. 25,000, depending on the model Further company coverage: