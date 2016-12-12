Dec 12 Jet Airways (India) Ltd

* Says all Jet Airways flights to/from Chennai stand cancelled up to midnight tonight ( 2359 hrs. IST)

* Guests may cancel/ rebook/ change their itinerary as required, without any penalty for affected Chennai flights only Source text: [In view of the prevailing inclement weather due cyclonic conditions in Chennai and in the interest of safety of its guests, crew and aircraft, all Jet Airways flights to/from Chennai stand cancelled up to midnight tonight ( 2359 hrs. IST)]