US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 12 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Says all Jet Airways flights to/from Chennai stand cancelled up to midnight tonight ( 2359 hrs. IST)
* Guests may cancel/ rebook/ change their itinerary as required, without any penalty for affected Chennai flights only Source text: [In view of the prevailing inclement weather due cyclonic conditions in Chennai and in the interest of safety of its guests, crew and aircraft, all Jet Airways flights to/from Chennai stand cancelled up to midnight tonight ( 2359 hrs. IST)] Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.