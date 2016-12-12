US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Sun Pharma & Moebius Medical sign exclusive global licensing deal
* Deal to develop novel liposomal non-opiod pain product for osteoarthritis
* Moebius medical will get upfront payment, development-based,sales-based milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales from co
* To fund further development of MM-II
* Sun Pharma has worldwide commercialization & manufacturing rights
* Moebius Medical will conduct requisite pre-clinical studies
* Moebius medical will assume responsibility for product development and manufacturing through the end of phase-ii studies Source text: bit.ly/2hl91S1 Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.