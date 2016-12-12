BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to accept assignment of, Nanjing Langming advance, at total consideration of rmb293.3 million
* Purchaser agreed to purchase and accept assignment of entire equity interest of subject co and the Hangzhou Langhui advance
* Hangzhou Langhui, Nanjing Langming, the purchaser and the subject company entered into the agreement
* It is expected that the group will record a gain of approximately rmb81.9 million from the disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)