BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd
* Contracted sales value of group in november 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)