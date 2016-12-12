BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Bank Of China Ltd
* announcement refers to election of Ren Deqi and Gao Yingxin as executive directors of the bank
* China Banking Regulatory Commission has approved the qualifications of Ren Deqi And Gao Yingxin Source text (bit.ly/2gQJdg3) Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)