BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Founder Holdings Ltd :
* Xiao jian guo, Liu Jian, Yang Bin and Sun Min resigned as executive directors of the company
* Cheung Shuen Lung, Hu Bin, Cui Yun Tao and Liao Hang were appointed as executive directors
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing