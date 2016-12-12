BRIEF-Kruszwica Q1 net profit slightly down at 8.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Wang Tai Holdings Ltd :
* Expected that annual results of group for year ended 31 dec 2016 may experience substantial decline in earnings and assets of group
* Result due to slow recovery of domestic economy, reduction of demand in domestic textile market, reduction of gross profit margin
HONG KONG, May 15 China's Belle International Holdings, subject of a private equity takeover approach last month, posted its lowest full-year net profit since 2008 as it continues to grapple with e-commerce and shoppers' growing preference for sports shoes over traditional fashion footwear.