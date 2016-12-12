Dec 12 M P Evans Group Plc

* KLK offer very substantially undervalues m.p. Evans' shares

* Shareholders holding only 12.9 pct of M.P.Evans' share capital had accepted KLK offer by 1.00pm on 9 December

* KLK has extended KLK offer which will remain open until 1.00pm (London time) on wednesday 21 December

* Board of M.P.Evans continues to urge shareholders to reject KLK offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: