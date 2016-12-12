BRIEF-Kruszwica Q1 net profit slightly down at 8.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 M P Evans Group Plc
* KLK offer very substantially undervalues m.p. Evans' shares
* Shareholders holding only 12.9 pct of M.P.Evans' share capital had accepted KLK offer by 1.00pm on 9 December
* KLK has extended KLK offer which will remain open until 1.00pm (London time) on wednesday 21 December
* Board of M.P.Evans continues to urge shareholders to reject KLK offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 15 China's Belle International Holdings, subject of a private equity takeover approach last month, posted its lowest full-year net profit since 2008 as it continues to grapple with e-commerce and shoppers' growing preference for sports shoes over traditional fashion footwear.