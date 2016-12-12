BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 12 MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd
* MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd - sept quarter net profit 41.9 million rupees versus profit 41.5 million rupees year ago
* MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 1.91 billion rupees versus 1.59 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2hl8h29) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago