Dec 12 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co inc says study is being conducted under an existing clinical trial collaboration agreement between two companies

* Interim results from phase 1b/2 study evaluating the combination of merck's keytruda (pembrolizumab) and eisai's halaven (eribulin mesylate) injection in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer presented at 2016 san antonio breast cancer symposium