Dec 12 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces novel immuno-oncology program targeting Trop-2-expressing cancers

* Completing enrollment of 100 TNBC patients into ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of IMMU-132 by year-end 2016

* Immunomedics - submitting a biological license application to FDA for accelerated approval for IMMU-132 for patients with metastatic TNBC in mid-2017

* Immunomedics - presenting interim results of phase 2 clinical trials for patients with urothelial cancer at a symposium on genitourinary cancers to be held in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: