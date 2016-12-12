Dec 12 Akorn

* Akorn announces completion of FDA Re-inspection of Decatur facility

* U.S. FDA conducted re-inspection of Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility from Dec 5 to Dec 9 with no form 483 observations

* Re-inspection conducted to verify implementation and effectiveness of Akorn's responses to observations from June 2016 FDA inspection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)