Dec 12 Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Says CFO William D. Waddill resigned

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - Susan M. Molineaux, president and CEO, will serve as principal financial officer,assume waddill's responsibilities

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - William D. Waddill resigned as chief financial officer, effective December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: