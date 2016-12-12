BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom recommends dividend for 2016 of RUB 5.39/shr
* ROSTELECOM'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016
Dec 12 Cmmb Vision Holdings Ltd
* entered strategic cooperation agreement with 7 vehicle terminal suppliers in china
* strategic cooperation agreement for developing, manufacturing, testing, and installing mobile terminal electronic devices and equipment Source text (bit.ly/2gRgbwZ) Further company coverage:
* ROSTELECOM'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: