BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company:
LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company (LICMFAMC) today announced its readiness on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as mode of payment for its investors to invest in LIC Mutual Fund schemes.
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago