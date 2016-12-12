BRIEF-Nyesa Q1 net profit at 26.0 mln euros
May 15 NYESA VALORES CORPORACION SA: * Q1 NET PROFIT 26.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
* Alan gold reports 6.0 percent stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc as of December 5 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing