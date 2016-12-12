Dec 12 Catalyst Paper Corp

* Co obtained interim order of Supreme Court of British Columbia with respect to recapitalization plan announced on Oct 26

* Catalyst Paper Corp - extend maturity date of each of its asset-based loan facility and its senior secured term loan facility to july 31, 2020

* Catalyst Paper obtains interim court order for recapitalization and commitment letters for amended credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: