Dec 12 Echo Polska Properties Nv

* Concluded prelim deal to buy all equity in leasehold rights holder of Park Handlowy Zakopianka

* Acquired equity will be purchased for an aggregate acquisition cost of approximately euro 54 million

* Deal does not include portions of centre leased to owner occupied Carrefour and Castorama stores

* Says acquisition price of approximately eur 54 million inclusive of about euro 400,000 transaction costs represents an acquisition yield of c.10 percent