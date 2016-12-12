BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 New York REIT Inc:
* New York REIT- trial court dismissed RXR S disgorgement claims against Co
* New York REIT- on Dec 8, appellate division of supreme court, state of New York entered order denying appeal of RXR realty in litigation with Co
* New York REIT- trial court permitted only limited, immaterial claim against co for cost of producing due diligence-related material to proceed Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hoS6hW) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.