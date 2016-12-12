Dec 12 New York REIT Inc:

* New York REIT- trial court dismissed RXR S disgorgement claims against Co

* New York REIT- on Dec 8, appellate division of supreme court, state of New York entered order denying appeal of RXR realty in litigation with Co

* New York REIT- trial court permitted only limited, immaterial claim against co for cost of producing due diligence-related material to proceed