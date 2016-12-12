Dec 12 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd:

* Board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $7.8 million

* Zargon Oil & Gas - 2017 capital budget projected to maintain production at stable Q4 2016 guidance levels of 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Zargon Oil & Gas -2017 capital budget plan expected to be fully funded out of 2017 corporate funds flow at oil prices of $52 U.S. per barrel or better