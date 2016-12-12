Dec 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - clinical and regulatory advances in development of exendin 9-39 for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (pbh)

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - all doses administered were well-tolerated with headache or nausea as only reported adverse events in program