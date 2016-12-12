UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - clinical and regulatory advances in development of exendin 9-39 for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (pbh)
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - all doses administered were well-tolerated with headache or nausea as only reported adverse events in program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)