EU mergers and takeovers (May 15)
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 12 CSW Industrials Inc
* CSW Industrials Inc - board will submit two governance enhancements for approval at next annual stockholders meeting
* CSW Industrials - one is a proposal to remove its currently classified board structure and transition to annual director elections
* CSW Industrials - other proposal is to implement majority voting in uncontested director elections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 15 A former co-head of Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk was charged by a U.S. regulator on Monday with fraud for lying to customers about bond prices, in order to boost profit.