Dec 12 Lydall Inc

* Agreed with german cartel office to pay one-time amount of approximately euro 3.3 million to definitively conclude this matter

* Lydall inc - anticipates entering into a formal settlement agreement with german cartel office in early 2017

* Lydall inc - will record expense of about $3.5 million during quarter ending dec 31, expects to make 1-time payment in quarter ending march 31, 2017-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: