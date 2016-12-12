UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest corporation announces signed term sheet and senior management changes
* Petrowest Corp - signed a non-binding agreement with a major financial institution to provide a new asset-backed credit facility
* Petrowest Corp-due diligence process by abl lender for closing of the abl loan transaction has commenced, is expected to be completed early in q1 2017
* Board of directors has appointed Saad, petrowest's new chief operating officer, as president and chief operating officer
* Petrowest corp - petrowest announces retirement of its chief financial officer, lloyd wiggins
* Announces hiring of new chief financial officer, Daryl Rudichuk, joining executive team immediately
* Petrowest Corp - has retained ernst & young orenda corporate finance inc. As exclusive financial advisor with respect to debt refinancing process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)