* Petrowest corporation announces signed term sheet and senior management changes

* Petrowest Corp - signed a non-binding agreement with a major financial institution to provide a new asset-backed credit facility

* Petrowest Corp-due diligence process by abl lender for closing of the abl loan transaction has commenced, is expected to be completed early in q1 2017

* Board of directors has appointed Saad, petrowest's new chief operating officer, as president and chief operating officer

* Petrowest corp - petrowest announces retirement of its chief financial officer, lloyd wiggins

* Announces hiring of new chief financial officer, Daryl Rudichuk, joining executive team immediately

* Petrowest Corp - has retained ernst & young orenda corporate finance inc. As exclusive financial advisor with respect to debt refinancing process