Dec 12 Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent for Paclitaxel PDC; provides additional patent protection for select solid tumors through 2035

* Cellectar Biosciences - plan to initiate a Phase II trial for CLR 131 in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and select hematologic malignancies in early 2017