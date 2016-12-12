BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
* Extraction Oil & Gas - has about about 25.4 million MMBtu of natural gas hedged with swaps that have an average swap price of $3.06/MMBtu through Q4 2017
* Extraction Oil & Gas - updated 2017 hedge position, now expects about 1,500 MBbls of oil hedged with swaps with average swap price of $43.84/Bbl
* Extraction Oil & Gas - has about 6,250 MBbls of oil hedged with collars that have average floor, ceiling prices of $47.70/Bbl and $55.94/Bbl through Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gwfGvV) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.