Dec 12 Delko SA :

* Signs conditional agreement to buy 100 percent stake in RHS Sp z o.o. for 11.0 million zlotys ($2.62 million)

* Sees impact of RHS acquisition on its consolidated results of about 105 million zlotys ($25.02 million) in sales annually as of 2017 and of about 1.5 million zlotys in net profit from 2018 onwards

* RHS Sp z o.o. operates 24 self-service stores and grocery stores under SEDAL brand