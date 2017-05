Dec 12 Neuca SA :

* Its unit Neuca Med Sp. z o.o. buys 24 percent stake in Telemedycyna Polska SA

* Under investment agreement after Telemedycyna Polska's capital increase stake held by Neuca Med in Telemedycyna Polska to increase to 51 percent by end of 2019

* Telemedycyna Polska SA informed about investment agreement on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)