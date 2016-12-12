Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says "likely that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in december 2016"

* Moody's says "consistent with our view that the us economy will continue to grow at a healthy pace, we project two to three more rate increases in 2017"

* Moody's says expects the U.S. economy to grow around 2.2% in 2017 and 2.1% in 2018, having grown at an estimated 1.6% in 2016