UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Endo International Plc:
* Endo International Plc says Endo begins shipment of generic zetia
* U.S. sales of Zetia are approximately $2.614 billion for 12 months ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)