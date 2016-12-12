BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Central China Securities Co Ltd
* announcement relating to obtaining consent from Henan Government to take lead in establishment of life insurance co
* company proposed to act as main promoter in establishment of life insurance co, of proposed registered capital rmb 3 billion
* co contemplated to contribute rmb360 million to capital of life insurance co
* still undergoing negotiations in relation to contemplated transactions; no definitive terms or formal agreement agreed upon Source text (bit.ly/2hfrjGI) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.