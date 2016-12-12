EU mergers and takeovers (May 15)
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 12 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr pepper snapple group - on dec 9, u.s. Federal trade commission notified company that early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act was granted,
* Granting of early termination of waiting period is in relation to BAI brands deal-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 15 A former co-head of Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk was charged by a U.S. regulator on Monday with fraud for lying to customers about bond prices, in order to boost profit.