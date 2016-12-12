UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual launches note exchange proposal for its 8.75% senior notes
* Perpetual energy inc - proposal to exchange existing senior notes for new 8.75% senior notes
* Perpetual energy - intends to repay 2018 senior notes, 2019 senior notes not tendered to note exchange proposal on/prior to maturity dates
* Perpetual energy inc - a proposal to exchange all of its 8.75% senior notes due march 15, 2018
* Perpetual energy inc - proposal also to exchange its 8.75% senior notes due july 23, 2019
* Perpetual energy inc - exchange senior notes will mature on december 23, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)