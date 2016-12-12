Dec 12 Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual launches note exchange proposal for its 8.75% senior notes

* Perpetual energy inc - proposal to exchange existing senior notes for new 8.75% senior notes

* Perpetual energy - intends to repay 2018 senior notes, 2019 senior notes not tendered to note exchange proposal on/prior to maturity dates

* Perpetual energy inc - a proposal to exchange all of its 8.75% senior notes due march 15, 2018

* Perpetual energy inc - proposal also to exchange its 8.75% senior notes due july 23, 2019

* Perpetual energy inc - exchange senior notes will mature on december 23, 2021