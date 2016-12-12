BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski Q1 net loss shrinks to 536,895 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd :
* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender has agreed to provide a loan with principal amount of up to hk$3 million
* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender is joy wealth finance , unit of company; borrower is a company incorporated in cayman islands
* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender entered into loan agreement with borrower,
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank's (APB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency downgraded APB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of APB's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has a material capital