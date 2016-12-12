Dec 12 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle mexican grill inc - Ells will also remain chairman of chipotle's board

* Monty Moran will retire from chipotle in 2017

* Chipotle founder Steve Ells returns to sole ceo role; outlines plans for company's future

* Monty Moran has stepped down from co-CEO role and from his board seat effective immediately